Evening Chaos: Twin Scooter Blasts Shake Mishri Bazar

Two scooters exploded near a mosque in Mishri Bazar on Wednesday evening, injuring six people and damaging shops. Authorities are investigating multiple angles, including a possible firecracker-related cause given the upcoming Diwali festival. A terror angle is also being considered, with intelligence analyzing CCTV footage and forensics combing the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a startling incident, two scooters parked near a mosque in the congested Mishri Bazar exploded on Wednesday evening, inflicting injuries on six individuals and wreaking havoc on the nearby shops, officials confirmed.

The explosions, which occurred around 7:30 pm in the bustling Moolganj area, were audible up to 500 meters away. Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal reported that six people sustained injuries from the blasts. Four victims received hospital care, with two released after first aid and two currently in treatment for burn injuries.

As investigations proceed, authorities are examining all possible causes, including a firecracker-related incident due to the approaching Diwali festivities, and a potential terror link. Bomb disposal and anti-sabotage teams are on the scene, while intelligence units are reviewing CCTV footage to spot any suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

