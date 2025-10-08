Evening Chaos: Twin Scooter Blasts Shake Mishri Bazar

In a startling incident, two scooters parked near a mosque in the congested Mishri Bazar exploded on Wednesday evening, inflicting injuries on six individuals and wreaking havoc on the nearby shops, officials confirmed.

The explosions, which occurred around 7:30 pm in the bustling Moolganj area, were audible up to 500 meters away. Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal reported that six people sustained injuries from the blasts. Four victims received hospital care, with two released after first aid and two currently in treatment for burn injuries.

As investigations proceed, authorities are examining all possible causes, including a firecracker-related incident due to the approaching Diwali festivities, and a potential terror link. Bomb disposal and anti-sabotage teams are on the scene, while intelligence units are reviewing CCTV footage to spot any suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)