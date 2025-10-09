Left Menu

Trump's Stance on Antifa Sparks Controversy at White House Roundtable

President Donald Trump declared that federal law enforcement will intensify actions against antifa, designated as a 'terrorist organization.' During a White House roundtable, Trump and key officials discussed steps to address threats from antifa, with emphasis on protecting law enforcement and addressing associated criminal activities.

Updated: 09-10-2025 01:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant announcement, President Donald Trump has stated that federal law enforcement agencies will adopt a more aggressive stance against the antifa movement, which he has labeled as a 'terrorist organization.'

Speaking at a roundtable at the White House, Trump, joined by Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, emphasized the importance of addressing ongoing threats from antifa to law enforcement and national security.

The discussion highlighted several measures currently underway, including the removal of phone applications by Apple and Google that track Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

