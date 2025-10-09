Trump's Stance on Antifa Sparks Controversy at White House Roundtable

In a significant announcement, President Donald Trump has stated that federal law enforcement agencies will adopt a more aggressive stance against the antifa movement, which he has labeled as a 'terrorist organization.'

Speaking at a roundtable at the White House, Trump, joined by Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, emphasized the importance of addressing ongoing threats from antifa to law enforcement and national security.

The discussion highlighted several measures currently underway, including the removal of phone applications by Apple and Google that track Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)