UK and India Forge Deeper Economic Ties Amid New Investment

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are underscoring the strengthening economic relationship between their countries with a significant announcement on new investments. On Thursday, the leaders will highlight further Indian financial commitments to the UK and discuss bilateral trade.

Starmer, wrapping up a two-day visit to India, emphasized the benefits of a new trade agreement and a technology security initiative. The announcement includes £1.3 billion in investments by 64 Indian companies, marking a pivotal moment for UK-India relations amid a large UK trade delegation's visit.

The deal comes as the fifth and sixth largest economies seek to expand their commercial ties, aiming for an additional £25.5 billion in trade by 2040. While differences remain, particularly in global politics, both nations are committed to fostering partnerships in sectors like clean energy and digital trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)