Trump's Gambit: A Deal to End the Gaza Conflict

In an unexpected turn of events, President Donald Trump announced a prospective deal to conclude the ongoing conflict in Gaza, marking a key diplomatic milestone with the potential to reshape Middle Eastern dynamics. Trump's remarks came as his envoys joined peace talks in Egypt, driving hopes for a possible ceasefire agreement.

The discussions in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh have seen upgraded delegations amid increasing optimism over a resolution. If successful, Trump suggests he could be poised to travel to the region imminently, aligning with the release of hostages and further solidifying his 20-point peace strategy.

Key players, including Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoys from Israel and Qatar, contribute to the ongoing negotiations, tackling predecessors' failures. While optimism pervades, crucial concerns remain, such as the future governance of Gaza and managing Hamas's influence in the post-conflict landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)