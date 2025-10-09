NZ Backs US-Led Israel-Hamas Peace Deal as “First Step Toward Lasting Peace”

New Zealand has welcomed the announcement of the first phase of the US-led peace deal between Israel and Hamas, describing it as an important step toward ending years of devastating conflict in Gaza and restoring stability in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters issued a statement commending the diplomatic breakthrough and acknowledging the pivotal role played by international mediators — notably the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye — in brokering the initial agreement.

“Over the past two years, both Israelis and Palestinians have suffered immensely,” Peters said. “Today is a positive first step in bringing that suffering to an end.”

A Long-Awaited Diplomatic Breakthrough

The deal, reached after months of intensive negotiations, is understood to include an initial ceasefire, the gradual release of hostages, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to pre-agreed lines. While the details of the accord are still emerging, global leaders have widely welcomed it as the most substantive progress toward peace in the region since the outbreak of hostilities in 2023.

Peters noted that New Zealand has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. “The parties must now deliver on their promises,” he said. “Hamas must release all hostages, and Israel must withdraw its troops to the agreed-upon line.”

The Foreign Minister described the arrangement as a “fragile but essential” opening that must be built upon through continued diplomacy.

International Cooperation and Leadership

Peters emphasized the importance of international cooperation and moral leadership in achieving the breakthrough, recalling that New Zealand had previously urged world powers to intensify diplomatic efforts during discussions at the United Nations in New York two weeks earlier.

“We said in New York that countries with leverage over the situation needed to step up and show leadership,” he noted. “We commend them for doing just that.”

The peace deal represents a significant diplomatic success for the Biden Administration, which has sought to leverage regional partnerships with Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye to bring the warring parties to the table. Observers say these nations played critical roles in navigating complex political and humanitarian issues — particularly around prisoner exchanges, reconstruction funding, and future governance of Gaza.

A Step Toward a Sustainable Peace

New Zealand’s support for the peace initiative aligns with its longstanding foreign policy principles of multilateralism, diplomacy, and humanitarian action. Peters stressed that the current deal must serve as the foundation for a durable, two-state solution that guarantees security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

“This is an essential first step towards achieving lasting peace,” Peters said. “We urge Israel and Hamas to continue working towards a complete resolution.”

He further emphasized that sustainable peace would require “political courage” and ongoing engagement from both regional and international actors.

Domestic Reactions and Broader Context

The announcement has drawn attention in New Zealand, where public protests over the war in Gaza have been a recurring feature of the national conversation since 2023. Peters expressed hope that the peace deal would bring unity among New Zealanders who have voiced strong views on the conflict.

“There has been a lot of protest in New Zealand over the past two years relating to the situation in Gaza,” he said. “We look forward to all those protestors, and their political allies in Parliament, joining the Government today in applauding the deal that has been struck.”

Political analysts suggest that New Zealand’s endorsement of the peace initiative reflects its renewed focus on principled diplomacy under Peters’ leadership, reaffirming its support for global stability and adherence to international humanitarian law.

Looking Ahead

While the deal’s implementation will likely face challenges, including ensuring compliance and preventing renewed violence, the New Zealand Government has reaffirmed its readiness to support international peacebuilding and humanitarian efforts in the region.

“Peace will not come overnight,” Peters cautioned. “But this agreement gives the people of Gaza and Israel their first real hope in years that the violence can stop and that a better future is possible.”