Taliban's Landmark Diplomatic Outreach to India

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of Afghanistan's Taliban administration, landed in India on Thursday for significant talks. This marks the first official visit by a Taliban leader to India since the group seized control in 2021. The primary aim is to bolster economic relations between Kabul and New Delhi.

Muttaqi is slated to hold discussions with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other officials to address political, economic, and trade subjects. According to Randhir Jaiswal, a foreign ministry spokesperson, both sides eagerly anticipate talks on bilateral ties and regional concerns.

While in India, Muttaqi plans to interact with business leaders, visit the Taj Mahal, and explore a historic Islamic seminary. His New Delhi trip follows talks in Moscow and comes amidst Russia's sole recognition of the Taliban, who remain under U.N. sanctions. India has not recognized the Taliban but continues to engage in limited diplomatic channels for trade and humanitarian support.