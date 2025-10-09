Left Menu

Taliban's Landmark Diplomatic Outreach to India

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's foreign minister, visits India to foster economic ties in the first such visit since the group gained power in 2021. The visit underscores efforts to engage regional powers for diplomatic recognition, with plans to meet Indian officials and discuss trade, economy, and political matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:53 IST
Taliban's Landmark Diplomatic Outreach to India
Amir Khan Muttaqi

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of Afghanistan's Taliban administration, landed in India on Thursday for significant talks. This marks the first official visit by a Taliban leader to India since the group seized control in 2021. The primary aim is to bolster economic relations between Kabul and New Delhi.

Muttaqi is slated to hold discussions with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other officials to address political, economic, and trade subjects. According to Randhir Jaiswal, a foreign ministry spokesperson, both sides eagerly anticipate talks on bilateral ties and regional concerns.

While in India, Muttaqi plans to interact with business leaders, visit the Taj Mahal, and explore a historic Islamic seminary. His New Delhi trip follows talks in Moscow and comes amidst Russia's sole recognition of the Taliban, who remain under U.N. sanctions. India has not recognized the Taliban but continues to engage in limited diplomatic channels for trade and humanitarian support.

TRENDING

1
Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

 Global
2
IMF Unlocks $347 Million for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

IMF Unlocks $347 Million for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

 Global
3
Notorious Gangster Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Notorious Gangster Shot Dead in Police Encounter

 India
4
Taiwan's Drone Defense Strategy Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan's Drone Defense Strategy Amid Rising Tensions with China

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025