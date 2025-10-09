Left Menu

Wave of Abductions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rising Insecurity Grips Bannu

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, six individuals including petroleum company drivers and irrigation department officials were abducted. These events transpired in the volatile Bannu district, where increasing kidnappings have raised concern. Police have launched an extensive search operation, but many captives, including company employees and teachers, remain missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:44 IST
Wave of Abductions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rising Insecurity Grips Bannu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a troubling development in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, six individuals, comprising petroleum company drivers and irrigation department officials, were abducted by unknown assailants, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incidents, occurring in the Bannu district, renowned for its security issues, took place on Wednesday. Specifically, four petroleum company drivers were kidnapped alongside their trucks in Baka Khel. Concurrently, two irrigation department officials were seized during a canal inspection in Pipal Bazar, Banda Daud Shah tehsil.

Law enforcement has initiated investigations into these cases and commenced large-scale search operations. Recent data from the Bannu district administration underscores a worrying trend, with 23 people kidnapped in recent months, including company officials, educators, and other professionals. Authorities continue to search for the remaining captives amidst a complex security landscape shaped by active terrorist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Campus Clash: Student Groups Engage in Violent Confrontation

Campus Clash: Student Groups Engage in Violent Confrontation

 India
2
We are deepening UK-India Technology Security Initiative: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai.

We are deepening UK-India Technology Security Initiative: UK PM Keir Starmer...

 Global
3
Bihar Assembly Polls: Ensuring Smooth Elections with Massive Personnel Deployment

Bihar Assembly Polls: Ensuring Smooth Elections with Massive Personnel Deplo...

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Infidelity and Rage in Delhi: A Chilling Love Story

Tragic Tale of Infidelity and Rage in Delhi: A Chilling Love Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025