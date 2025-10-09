Wave of Abductions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rising Insecurity Grips Bannu

In a troubling development in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, six individuals, comprising petroleum company drivers and irrigation department officials, were abducted by unknown assailants, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incidents, occurring in the Bannu district, renowned for its security issues, took place on Wednesday. Specifically, four petroleum company drivers were kidnapped alongside their trucks in Baka Khel. Concurrently, two irrigation department officials were seized during a canal inspection in Pipal Bazar, Banda Daud Shah tehsil.

Law enforcement has initiated investigations into these cases and commenced large-scale search operations. Recent data from the Bannu district administration underscores a worrying trend, with 23 people kidnapped in recent months, including company officials, educators, and other professionals. Authorities continue to search for the remaining captives amidst a complex security landscape shaped by active terrorist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)