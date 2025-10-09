Left Menu

Tragedy at Dinner: Fatal Clash in Bijnor Village

A 24-year-old man died and his cousin was hurt after a clash at a roadside eatery in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The attack, involving a wooden stick, was led by a man named Vicky. The police are actively searching for the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:09 IST
  • India

A 24-year-old man was killed and his cousin injured following a brutal altercation in Bijnor district's Khatapur village, police reported on Thursday.

The violent incident transpired on Wednesday night while the two men were dining at a local eatery. Abhishek and his cousin, Himanshu, an active armyman, were assaulted by Vicky after a dispute escalated. The attacker used a wooden stick in the assault, according to Circle Officer Gautam Rai.

Abhishek succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a hospital in Meerut, whereas Himanshu is receiving treatment for his wounds. The police have formed dedicated teams to track down and apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

