Amit Shah's Strategic Push Against J&K Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting focusing on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Attendees included senior officials from the center and the union territory. Emphasis was placed on a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and efforts to restore normalcy and boost tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:02 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a significant meeting on Thursday to assess the security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir, according to official reports. The meeting was attended by prominent figures including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, alongside top officials from various security agencies like the Intelligence Bureau, Central Reserve Police Force, and Border Security Force.

During the meeting, discussions focused on both the security climate in the Pir Panjal region and the progression of developmental initiatives within the Union Territory. This session follows a previous meeting conducted on September 1, as stated by officials.

Amit Shah reiterated the government's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, directing all security forces to maintain vigilance and collaborative efforts to combat terrorism. Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, ongoing operations aim to dismantle terror networks while endeavors continue to revive tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

