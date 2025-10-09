Shocking Incident: Juveniles Arrested for Assault and Drug Involvement Caught on Video

An alarming incident has surfaced involving six boys who have been apprehended after a video appeared online, allegedly depicting them stripping and assaulting another juvenile, subsequently forcing him to consume a prohibited substance, according to police reports on Thursday.

The case came into focus when the social media surveillance unit at Govindarajanagar police station detected the disturbing video on October 4, which prompted immediate action to maintain public order. A Station House Officer, upon viewing the footage, filed a case independently, leading to the tracing of the juvenile victim by October 5.

Police investigations revealed that about five to six months back, the victim was allegedly confined in a room and coerced into inhaling a cigarette packed with an illegal drug, followed by assault and verbal abuse. All six involved minors were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently placed in care for their protection. Authorities urge parental watchfulness to prevent similar incidents and aid in stopping drug-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)