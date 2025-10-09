Delhi High Court Quashes Dowry Harassment FIR in Tragic Case

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a dowry-harassment FIR lodged by a woman against her late husband's family. The court highlighted the lack of clear evidence and described the case as an abuse of legal processes.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna noted that the complaint failed to demonstrate any acts of harassment or cruelty, leading to the dismissal of charges against the deceased's parents and sister.

The case involved a tragic incident where the husband took his own life shortly after marriage, amid mutual accusations and legal battles between the two families.

(With inputs from agencies.)