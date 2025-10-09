AAP's Campaign to Repeal Public Safety Act in J&K Gains Momentum
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of AAP is conducting a signature campaign advocating for the repeal of the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the immediate release of MLA Mehraj Malik, detained under this law. The initiative seeks to garner support from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other legislators across political parties.
The Aam Aadmi Party's Jammu and Kashmir unit has initiated a concerted effort to garner political support for its campaign against the Public Safety Act (PSA).
AAP spokesperson announced plans to engage with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other lawmakers to advocate for the release of MLA Mehraj Malik, detained under PSA.
The campaign emphasizes safeguarding democratic rights, challenging laws perceived as repressive, and striving for a peaceful and progressive Jammu and Kashmir.
