Mumbai's Underworld: MCOCA Invoked in High-Stakes Kidnapping and Extortion Case

Mumbai Police have invoked the MCOCA in a case involving the kidnapping of drug dealer Sajid Electricwala. Linked to a failed drug deal and extortion of Rs 50 lakh, the case resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals. Electricwala was abducted in June 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:41 IST
Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in a major case concerning the kidnapping and extortion of a drug dealer and his associate. This development follows a failed drug deal worth Rs 50 lakh, according to an official statement.

The charges have been levied against 14 arrested individuals and five wanted suspects, with a chargesheet filed in a Special MCOCA court. The main victim, Sajid Electricwala, and his associate were abducted on June 12 from a Mumbai hotel, an official reported.

The investigation revealed that accused Sarvar Khan had paid Electricwala to manufacture mephedrone, but the deal fell through. Electricwala's abduction was part of a larger scheme, leading police to arrest gang members involved in the crime, linking them to multiple states in a month-long chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

