Turbulent Times in US: Legal Battles, Military Movements, and Political Tensions

Former FBI Director James Comey has pleaded not guilty to charges linked to a prosecution he claims is politically motivated by President Donald Trump. Accusations have surfaced within the political arena, drawing attention to Trump's directives and past confrontations with political adversaries.

In Chicago, under orders from President Trump, 500 National Guard troops have been positioned, despite resistance from local leaders highlighting a disagreement on the presence of the military in civilian spaces. This move feeds into broader debates concerning law enforcement and governmental authority.

A newly released poll by Reuters/Ipsos outlines Americans' divided stance on the ongoing government shutdown. As essential services face potential disruptions, a notable percentage blames both major political parties and President Trump for the deadlock, indicating widespread frustration and concern over the looming impacts of the shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)