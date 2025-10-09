Pioneering Water Stewardship: India Water & Rivers Forum 2025 Sets New Milestone

The inaugural India Water & Rivers Forum 2025, organized by CSRBOX and The Godavari Initiative, has set a new standard in corporate water leadership. Aligning with the UNGC CEO Water Mandate, the event advanced India's goals in sustainable water management.

The Forum facilitated a strategic MoU between CSRBOX and the Pacific Institute, emphasizing basin resilience. By engaging policymakers and industry leaders, it underscored India's commitment to collaborative water resource management at various governance levels.

Highlighted by the launch of the India ESG Outlook Report 2025, the event marked a significant step in promoting corporate responsibility in water stewardship. The forum paved the way for India to lead international efforts in integrated water governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)