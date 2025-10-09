Left Menu

Pioneering Water Stewardship: India Water & Rivers Forum 2025 Sets New Milestone

The India Water & Rivers Forum 2025, organized by CSRBOX and The Godavari Initiative, redefines corporate water leadership in India. By mobilizing stakeholders across government, industry, and civil society, the forum sets a benchmark in strategic water governance, emphasizing basin resilience and sustainability through collective action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:35 IST
Pioneering Water Stewardship: India Water & Rivers Forum 2025 Sets New Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural India Water & Rivers Forum 2025, organized by CSRBOX and The Godavari Initiative, has set a new standard in corporate water leadership. Aligning with the UNGC CEO Water Mandate, the event advanced India's goals in sustainable water management.

The Forum facilitated a strategic MoU between CSRBOX and the Pacific Institute, emphasizing basin resilience. By engaging policymakers and industry leaders, it underscored India's commitment to collaborative water resource management at various governance levels.

Highlighted by the launch of the India ESG Outlook Report 2025, the event marked a significant step in promoting corporate responsibility in water stewardship. The forum paved the way for India to lead international efforts in integrated water governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement

Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement

 Israel
2
Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official

Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official

 Global
3
Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

 India
4
Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intensifies

Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intens...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025