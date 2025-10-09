Om Birla Calls for Ethical AI Use and Inclusive Digital Democracy at CPA Meet

At the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference held in Barbados, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla emphasized the crucial need for parliamentarians across Commonwealth nations to promote the responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and to bridge the global digital divide. Chairing a workshop on “Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide”, Shri Birla underlined that cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and inclusive innovation are key to ensuring that “technology becomes a bridge, not a barrier.”

Promoting Responsible AI for Democratic Progress

Shri Birla stressed that while digital transformation holds immense potential for governance, it must be guided by principles of accountability, inclusivity, and transparency. He urged lawmakers to ensure that emerging technologies, especially AI, are used to empower citizens rather than alienate them. “Technology should serve democracy, not dictate it,” he said, emphasizing that ethical frameworks must accompany technological progress to prevent misuse, bias, and social inequality.

He drew attention to the rapid advancements in AI governance and the role of parliamentary oversight in shaping ethical standards for digital innovation. Shri Birla’s remarks resonated with a global audience, highlighting India’s leadership in integrating digital tools into democratic systems while maintaining a human-centric approach.

E-Parliament: A Model for Digital Transformation

The Speaker outlined how the Indian Parliament has undergone a remarkable transformation through its e-Parliament initiatives, fundamentally changing how democracy operates in the world’s largest democracy. Shri Birla noted that E-Parliament plays a pivotal role in promoting E-Democracy, enabling citizens to engage more effectively in legislative processes through digital means.

He informed delegates that AI-based digital systems such as AI-enabled e-Library, AI-based translation, and speech-to-text reporting have made parliamentary proceedings more accessible and efficient. These innovations have reduced administrative workload, improved transparency, and enhanced real-time communication between parliamentarians and the public.

“Sansad Bhashini” and the Vision of Multilingual Democracy

Looking ahead, Shri Birla announced that the upcoming “Sansad Bhashini” initiative will revolutionize multilingual communication within Parliament. The real-time AI translation system will allow every Member of Parliament to communicate in their native language while being instantly understood by all others, truly reflecting India’s linguistic diversity. He called this a “new height for democracy” — where language will no longer be a barrier to participation.

Digital Sansad: Building a Connected Legislative Ecosystem

Highlighting the Digital Sansad project, Shri Birla explained that India’s Parliament has created an integrated digital ecosystem connecting Members of Parliament, ministries, and citizens through a unified online platform. This initiative enables seamless access to legislative data, questions, debates, and reports, making governance more transparent and participatory.

He emphasized that the shift from traditional to digital parliamentary systems represents a paradigm shift in governance, enhancing both responsiveness and accountability. “Democracy is strongest when citizens are deeply engaged with their Parliament, and technology is the enabler of that engagement,” he remarked.

India’s Digital Transformation Under Modi’s Leadership

Acknowledging India’s digital journey, Shri Birla credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for transforming India into a global digital powerhouse. He said that India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) — a low-cost, open-access system — has empowered 1.4 billion citizens, driving economic growth and inclusive governance.

He also highlighted the success of India’s “AI for All” and “AI for Good” missions, reflecting the government’s vision of using technology to empower citizens, enhance transparency, and foster innovation. These initiatives are designed not only to improve efficiency but also to democratize access to knowledge and digital tools.

AI, 5G, and Digital Empowerment

Shri Birla noted that India has rapidly become the second-largest 5G market in the world, marking a transformative step in connectivity. He announced that research and pilot efforts for 6G technology are already underway, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of future digital innovation.

He also spoke about India’s AI training initiative, through which one million citizens are being provided free AI education. This programme aims to raise awareness about AI ethics, promote digital literacy, and stimulate innovation at the grassroots level.

UPI and the Digital Payments Revolution

Referring to India’s landmark achievement in digital finance, Shri Birla cited the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a global example of inclusive technology. He said that UPI has turned digital payments into a mass movement, integrating millions into the formal economy and redefining convenience and transparency in financial transactions. This, he added, reflects the government’s broader philosophy — making technology affordable, inclusive, and people-centric.

A Global Call for Digital Responsibility

Concluding his address, Shri Birla called upon Commonwealth parliamentarians to work together in shaping global norms for digital responsibility. He emphasized that cross-border cooperation in areas such as data governance, cybersecurity, AI ethics, and digital infrastructure is essential to ensure that technology uplifts societies rather than divides them.

The session received wide acclaim from delegates who appreciated India’s commitment to democratizing technology and ensuring that digital progress remains rooted in ethical and inclusive values.