Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

Telefonica Chile has acknowledged receiving non-binding interest from potential buyers and has conducted due diligence regarding its assets. However, the company currently has no further details on the acquisition prospects, leaving the potential impact of any resulting transactions uncertain.

Telefonica Chile announced on Thursday that it has garnered non-binding expressions of interest from several potential buyers for its assets.

The company has initiated due diligence procedures to assess these interests effectively.

Despite the initial interest, Telefonica Chile stated it does not currently have additional information concerning the possible acquisition of its Chilean operations, leaving the outcome and implications of any potential transactions unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

