Supreme Court Overturns Surrogacy Age Limits for Couples before 2021
The Supreme Court ruled that age restrictions under the 2021 surrogacy law do not apply to couples who began the process prior to January 25, 2022. It clarified that these couples have a constitutionally recognized right to surrogacy, acknowledging their efforts before the law's enactment
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling, stating that age restrictions under the 2021 Surrogacy Law are inapplicable to couples who began surrogacy procedures before January 25, 2022. This decision acknowledges the couple's rights, emphasizing their actions before the law took effect.
According to the court, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, which necessitates an eligibility certificate and sets age thresholds for intending couples, cannot be applied retrospectively. Couples who started the surrogacy process prior to the Act's commencement had already taken significant steps, including embryo freezing.
The verdict addressed petitions challenging the retrospective application of age limits, reinforcing a couple's reproductive rights. Justice B V Nagarathna noted that prior to the Act's enforcement, such couples enjoyed the same freedom as those conceiving naturally, without age-related fetters.
ALSO READ
AIFF's Constitutional Conundrum: SC Reconsideration Request
Judicial Service Commission Recommends Five Candidates for Constitutional Court
Calls for Constitutional Action in Bengal: Adhikari vs. State Government
Eligibility for additional district judge: SC Constitution bench says interpretation of Constitution has to be organic and not pedantic.
AIFF's Special Constitution Shift: Major Resignations Looming