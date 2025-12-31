Left Menu

PTI Withdraws Islamabad Election Notification Amid Constitutional Concerns

In a significant move, PTI has rescinded its earlier notification forming a parliamentary board for the Islamabad local elections, originally scheduled for February 15. The decision follows concerns over violations of the party constitution, notably the inclusion of individuals without regional consent, and necessitates new nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:54 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic turn, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) withdrew its notification for forming a parliamentary board for the forthcoming Islamabad local government elections. Initially scheduled for February 15, the elections now face uncertainty due to internal constitutional disputes within the party.

The controversy erupted after PTI's additional secretary general, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, announced the formation of a seven-member board, including notable figures like Advocate Shoaib Shaheen and Ali Bukhari. The inclusion sparked dissent within PTI, leading to the notification's rescission by secretary general Salman Akram Raja.

Party sources revealed that the board's formation clashed with party rules, particularly as it included allies of a former PTI leader, Asad Umar, without consent from the regional president, Amir Mughal. Mughal confirmed his unawareness of the board's creation. Now, PTI candidates will align with the Sunni Ittehad Council due to a loss of election symbol privileges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

