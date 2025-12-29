Congress Stands Firm: Defending the Constitution and Promoting Justice

Kumari Selja, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), has issued a call against the growing attempts to divide Indian society through religion and caste. She affirmed the Congress party's longstanding commitment to safeguarding the Constitution and standing with marginalized communities, including the poor, farmers, and laborers.

Critical of efforts to weaken the Constitution, Selja vowed that the Congress's battle to uphold its values would be waged across all platforms—from the streets to the halls of Parliament. She condemned the reduction of key welfare schemes like MGNREGA, which she asserted are crucial for providing rural employment and preventing migration.

Selja expressed grave concern over the environmental implications of redefining the Aravalli hills, urging the government to intervene against unchecked mining. She also targeted BJP on issues of gender justice, citing high-profile cases of crimes against women that she argues have gone unpunished, thus undermining slogans like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

(With inputs from agencies.)