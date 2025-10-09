Left Menu

Hindu Seers Question Supreme Court's National Hearing on Anti-Conversion Laws

Hindu seers, led by All India Sant Samiti's Swami Jitendrananda Saraswati Maharaj, have criticized the Supreme Court for hearing combined pleas on anti-conversion laws. The seers argue these matters, pertinent to state laws, should first be heard by state high courts, given their constitutional importance.

The All India Sant Samiti, led by Swami Jitendrananda Saraswati Maharaj, has raised objections regarding the Supreme Court's decision to hear collective pleas against anti-conversion laws imposed by several states, demanding these be addressed by the respective high courts.

In a press conference, Swami Jitendrananda emphasized the importance of public debate and constitutional processes. He questioned whether elected representatives or judges should be responsible for enacting such laws, highlighting concerns about demographic changes and national unity.

Recent developments see the Supreme Court seeking responses from affected states. However, the Hindu seers maintain that each state's unique circumstances warrant individual consideration, criticizing the joint hearings' procedural validity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

