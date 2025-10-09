Hindu Seers Question Supreme Court's National Hearing on Anti-Conversion Laws

The All India Sant Samiti, led by Swami Jitendrananda Saraswati Maharaj, has raised objections regarding the Supreme Court's decision to hear collective pleas against anti-conversion laws imposed by several states, demanding these be addressed by the respective high courts.

In a press conference, Swami Jitendrananda emphasized the importance of public debate and constitutional processes. He questioned whether elected representatives or judges should be responsible for enacting such laws, highlighting concerns about demographic changes and national unity.

Recent developments see the Supreme Court seeking responses from affected states. However, the Hindu seers maintain that each state's unique circumstances warrant individual consideration, criticizing the joint hearings' procedural validity.

