Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Ruling: A Step Forward for PESA Implementation

The Jharkhand High Court has refused to lift the stay on the allocation of sand ghats by the state government pending the implementation of PESA rules. The 'Adivasi Buddhi Jeevi Manch' initiated a petition citing non-compliance with earlier orders granting gram sabhas control over resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:39 IST
Jharkhand High Court Ruling: A Step Forward for PESA Implementation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday decided against lifting the stay on the state's allocation of sand ghats, emphasizing pending implementation of the PESA Act rules. The decision came during a hearing concerning a petition by the 'Adivasi Buddhi Jeevi Manch'. This group argued the government's non-compliance with previous court directives granting power to gram sabhas for natural resource management.

In a statement to the court, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan revealed that the formulation of rules under the PESA Act has been a multi-departmental effort involving 17 departments. However, five departments have yet to submit their opinions on the draft. Once these opinions are in, the draft will undergo cabinet review.

The court has scheduled the next session for October 30, at which the state must report on the PESA rule implementation progress. The 'Adivasi Buddhi Jeevi Manch' has filed a contempt petition to urge the proper auction and allocation of resources, as directed by the high court's July 2024 ruling.

TRENDING

1
Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

 Global
2
South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

 Global
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
4
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025