Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Final Note Sparks Outrage

The Chandigarh police launched an investigation into the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who left a 'final note' implicating senior officers in his mental harassment. The document, discovered posthumously, attributes his drastic action to enduring systemic persecution and public indignities over the past years.

Amneet P Kumar, the bereaved spouse of the deceased officer, urged for prompt action and intervention from state leaders, including the Chief Minister, stressing the incendiary nature of the accusations within the suicide note. She claims the implicated officials persistently targeted her husband, leading to the fatal outcome.

Public backlash has been swift, especially from Dalit groups, who decry the alleged caste-based discrimination. Calls for an impartial inquiry have intensified, alongside demands for security assurances for the officer's family. The story has prompted incendiary responses as the investigation moves forward.

