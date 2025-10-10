Left Menu

Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Through WhatsApp

Delhi government plans to offer 50 services, including birth and caste certificates, via WhatsApp, utilizing AI. A bilingual chatbot will guide users through applications, paperwork, and fees. The initiative includes real-time monitoring, managed by a tech company's developed system, aiming to enhance public service accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:57 IST
The Delhi government is set to revolutionize access to public services by offering nearly 50 services through WhatsApp, leveraging artificial intelligence for a seamless experience. Notably, documents like birth and caste certificates will be processed without physical visits, officials announced on Thursday.

As part of the 'Governance through WhatsApp' initiative, the city aims to simplify service application processes with a bilingual chatbot in Hindi and English. This chatbot will assist users in applying for services, uploading required documents, and processing payments, according to a senior government officer.

Prepared by the Information Technology Department, this project will see the development of a dashboard for real-time tracking of departmental interactions with applicants. A tech company will be enlisted to design and implement the system, enhancing the efficiency of public service delivery in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

