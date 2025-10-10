U.S.-Argentina Financial Collaboration Boosts Peso and Bonds
The U.S. Treasury, led by Secretary Scott Bessent, finalized a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina's central bank, aiding the peso and Argentine bonds. Collaboration with IMF and Argentina's policy reforms amid acute illiquidity were emphasized. Details on the peso purchase and swap structure remain undisclosed.
The U.S. government has finalized a $20 billion currency swap agreement with Argentina's central bank, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced. The move significantly bolstered the Argentine peso and dollar bonds.
Bessent emphasized the U.S. Treasury's readiness to stabilize markets immediately, asserting Argentina's policies are sound when based on fiscal discipline. The collaboration involved meetings with Argentine Finance Minister Luis Caputo and IMF officials.
Despite the IMF's silence on the U.S. actions, the international community unites behind Argentina's fiscal strategy. However, specifics on the pesos purchase and swap framework remain undisclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
