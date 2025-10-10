Indictment Drama: Legal Battles Intensify for Letitia James and Trump Administration

In a dramatic turn of events, New York Attorney General Letitia James, famously at odds with former President Donald Trump, was indicted for bank fraud. This development follows a series of allegations and legal tussles involving key figures who have been critical of Trump's administration. The details of the indictment, returned by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia, remain undisclosed.

The indictment comes on the heels of charges against former FBI Director James Comey, who was accused of making false statements. The case against Comey forms part of a larger narrative of political and legal retaliation, with Trump often criticizing James and other Democrats who have legally challenged him.

James, known for her 2022 civil fraud case against Trump that resulted in a hefty financial penalty, is now herself under scrutiny by the Justice Department. This probe, initiated after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte claimed record falsification, also extends to other Democrats like U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook. Both Schiff and Cook deny any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)