Taiwan Unveils 'T-Dome': A Revolutionary Step in Air Defence

Taiwan has embarked on the construction of a sophisticated new air defence system, the 'T-Dome', as part of its strategy to fortify its defenses against looming threats. President Lai Ching-te disclosed this development during his National Day address, amid rising tensions with China.

The 'T-Dome', reminiscent of Israel's Iron Dome, represents a significant upgrade in Taiwan's defensive capabilities, incorporating multi-layered defence mechanisms and high-level detection technologies. This move aims to strengthen Taiwan's air defence, focusing on effective interception strategies to safeguard citizens.

Taiwan's defence initiatives come in response to China's expanding military prowess and refusal to acknowledge Taiwan's sovereignty. As a proactive measure, Taiwan plans to significantly boost its defence spending, underscoring its commitment to national security and geopolitical stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)