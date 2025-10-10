Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Dearness Allowance for State Employees
Arunachal Pradesh government increased dearness allowance from 55% to 58% for state employees and pensioners, effective July 1. Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the state's commitment to employee welfare. The hike creates parity with central government allowances, impacting over 75,000 state workers.
The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, raising it from 55% to 58%.
Effective from July 1, this latest hike will see arrears for July to September paid in cash, with the new DA/DR rates reflected in the October salaries and pensions. Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized on social media that this enhancement underscores the government's dedication to employee welfare.
This adjustment, which brings state allowances in line with those of central government employees, was warmly welcomed by state employees' association CoSAAP, which praised the administration for valuing its workforce.
