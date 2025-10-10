Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Dearness Allowance for State Employees

Arunachal Pradesh government increased dearness allowance from 55% to 58% for state employees and pensioners, effective July 1. Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the state's commitment to employee welfare. The hike creates parity with central government allowances, impacting over 75,000 state workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:02 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Dearness Allowance for State Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, raising it from 55% to 58%.

Effective from July 1, this latest hike will see arrears for July to September paid in cash, with the new DA/DR rates reflected in the October salaries and pensions. Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized on social media that this enhancement underscores the government's dedication to employee welfare.

This adjustment, which brings state allowances in line with those of central government employees, was warmly welcomed by state employees' association CoSAAP, which praised the administration for valuing its workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

 India
2
Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

 Global
3
Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

 India
4
France's Political Tide: Impact on Business and Economy

France's Political Tide: Impact on Business and Economy

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025