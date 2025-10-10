Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Dearness Allowance for State Employees

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, raising it from 55% to 58%.

Effective from July 1, this latest hike will see arrears for July to September paid in cash, with the new DA/DR rates reflected in the October salaries and pensions. Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized on social media that this enhancement underscores the government's dedication to employee welfare.

This adjustment, which brings state allowances in line with those of central government employees, was warmly welcomed by state employees' association CoSAAP, which praised the administration for valuing its workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)