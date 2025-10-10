Sweden Ramps Up Defense with $367 Million Anti-Drone Initiative
Sweden is set to invest 3.5 billion Swedish crowns in anti-drone systems, addressing increasing aerial threats. Defence Minister Pal Jonson underscores the modern warfare challenge and plans to deploy countermeasures including jamming sensors and hunter drones. The move follows drone sightings causing concern across Europe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:43 IST
Sweden announced a strategic investment of 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($367.11 million) to bolster its defense against drone threats, as articulated by Defence Minister Pal Jonson.
The Nordic NATO member nation is responding to recent drone sightings and aerial violations, which underscore the growing significance of defending against air threats in modern conflict.
New measures will include systems to neutralize enemy drones, deployment of hunter drones to secure air bases, and installation of jamming sensors. These actions align with rising concerns over hybrid attacks that might target European allies of Ukraine.
Advertisement