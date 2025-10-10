Sweden Ramps Up Defense with $367 Million Anti-Drone Initiative

Sweden announced a strategic investment of 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($367.11 million) to bolster its defense against drone threats, as articulated by Defence Minister Pal Jonson.

The Nordic NATO member nation is responding to recent drone sightings and aerial violations, which underscore the growing significance of defending against air threats in modern conflict.

New measures will include systems to neutralize enemy drones, deployment of hunter drones to secure air bases, and installation of jamming sensors. These actions align with rising concerns over hybrid attacks that might target European allies of Ukraine.