Left Menu

High-Profile FIR Sparks Controversy: Allegations and Amendments

Following the registration of an FIR over the alleged suicide of Haryana officer Y Puran Kumar, his wife Amneet P Kumar demands amendments for clarity and accuracy, especially regarding accused names and relevant SC/ST Act sections. The case involves senior IPS officers and raises issues of harassment and caste-based discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:16 IST
High-Profile FIR Sparks Controversy: Allegations and Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the registered FIR concerning the suspected suicide of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar, his bureaucrat wife, Amneet P Kumar, has challenged the document's comprehensiveness and accuracy. She calls for amendments to reflect all accused parties properly.

Amneet's letter to Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur specifically demands the amendment of diluted SC/ST Act sections and highlights an omission of key names, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur. She insists these changes are critical for transparency in the investigation.

The case, grounded in allegations of harassment and caste discrimination, involving many senior IPS officers, has drawn attention from Dalit groups and opposition parties, escalating the controversy and pressuring authorities for immediate and decisive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

 India
2
Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

 Global
3
UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortality

UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortali...

 Switzerland
4
Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025