High-Profile FIR Sparks Controversy: Allegations and Amendments

In the wake of the registered FIR concerning the suspected suicide of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar, his bureaucrat wife, Amneet P Kumar, has challenged the document's comprehensiveness and accuracy. She calls for amendments to reflect all accused parties properly.

Amneet's letter to Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur specifically demands the amendment of diluted SC/ST Act sections and highlights an omission of key names, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur. She insists these changes are critical for transparency in the investigation.

The case, grounded in allegations of harassment and caste discrimination, involving many senior IPS officers, has drawn attention from Dalit groups and opposition parties, escalating the controversy and pressuring authorities for immediate and decisive actions.

