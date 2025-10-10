High-Profile FIR Sparks Controversy: Allegations and Amendments
Following the registration of an FIR over the alleged suicide of Haryana officer Y Puran Kumar, his wife Amneet P Kumar demands amendments for clarity and accuracy, especially regarding accused names and relevant SC/ST Act sections. The case involves senior IPS officers and raises issues of harassment and caste-based discrimination.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the registered FIR concerning the suspected suicide of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar, his bureaucrat wife, Amneet P Kumar, has challenged the document's comprehensiveness and accuracy. She calls for amendments to reflect all accused parties properly.
Amneet's letter to Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur specifically demands the amendment of diluted SC/ST Act sections and highlights an omission of key names, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur. She insists these changes are critical for transparency in the investigation.
The case, grounded in allegations of harassment and caste discrimination, involving many senior IPS officers, has drawn attention from Dalit groups and opposition parties, escalating the controversy and pressuring authorities for immediate and decisive actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Case under SC/ST Act should be registered against lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at CJI Gavai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar found dead in Chandigarh home, suicide suspected: officials.
Haryana Police Revolutionizes Crime Investigation with Fingerprint Technology
Tragic Demise: Haryana Police Officer Y Puran Kumar's Apparent Suicide