Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Social Media Guidelines

The Supreme Court has declined to consider a plea advocating for nationwide guidelines on managing social media account suspensions.

The apex court allowed petitioners to withdraw their plea and suggested they seek alternatives within the legal framework. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta advised petitioners to use other communication apps since their WhatsApp accounts were blocked without explanation.

The court questioned the constitutional right to WhatsApp access and suggested using the recently developed indigenous messaging app. Petitioners were advised to address their concerns at the high court, although a writ petition might not be viable.

(With inputs from agencies.)