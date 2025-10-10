Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Social Media Guidelines
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking guidelines on social media account suspension. Petitioners, who had their WhatsApp accounts blocked, were advised to seek other remedies. The court suggested using an indigenous messaging app and directed the petitioners to approach the high court for their grievances.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has declined to consider a plea advocating for nationwide guidelines on managing social media account suspensions.
The apex court allowed petitioners to withdraw their plea and suggested they seek alternatives within the legal framework. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta advised petitioners to use other communication apps since their WhatsApp accounts were blocked without explanation.
The court questioned the constitutional right to WhatsApp access and suggested using the recently developed indigenous messaging app. Petitioners were advised to address their concerns at the high court, although a writ petition might not be viable.
