Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Social Media Guidelines

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking guidelines on social media account suspension. Petitioners, who had their WhatsApp accounts blocked, were advised to seek other remedies. The court suggested using an indigenous messaging app and directed the petitioners to approach the high court for their grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:36 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Social Media Guidelines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has declined to consider a plea advocating for nationwide guidelines on managing social media account suspensions.

The apex court allowed petitioners to withdraw their plea and suggested they seek alternatives within the legal framework. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta advised petitioners to use other communication apps since their WhatsApp accounts were blocked without explanation.

The court questioned the constitutional right to WhatsApp access and suggested using the recently developed indigenous messaging app. Petitioners were advised to address their concerns at the high court, although a writ petition might not be viable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

 India
2
Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

 Global
3
UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortality

UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortali...

 Switzerland
4
Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025