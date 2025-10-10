The Ticking Clock on Russian Sovereign Debt Claims

As the war in Ukraine extends into its fourth year, holders of Russian sovereign debt are reaching a critical juncture. Payments on Russian euro and U.S.-dollar denominated debt halted in April 2022 after Western sanctions. Now, bondholders face the challenge of acting within a set timeframe to protect their right to payments.

Bond contracts include prescription clauses that render claims void if not made within three years. This clause's relevance grows as creditors debate its interpretation amidst evolving geopolitical tensions and legal precedents, like those observed in the U.S. during past conflicts that extended limitation periods due to war.

With ongoing global sanctions and Russia's stated intent to pay once these are lifted, creditors grapple with the risk of losing claims versus taking legal action amid extenuating circumstances. Investors are pressed to navigate these complex legal terrains as the clock ticks on their claims.