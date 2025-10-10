Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Bank Manager's Sudden Death in Pub

A 31-year-old bank manager named Megharaj was found dead inside a pub washroom under mysterious circumstances. He was with friends at a Rajarajeshwari Nagar pub for dinner and drinks before locking himself in the washroom where he was later found dead, with the cause still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has raised questions after a bank manager was found dead in a pub restroom under mysterious circumstances. The deceased, identified as Megharaj, leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old child. Authorities are yet to determine the precise cause of his untimely demise.

The incident took place on Thursday night at a pub in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, where Megharaj was dining with friends. After the meal, he reportedly felt nauseous and headed to the bathroom while his companions stepped outside. Concern grew when he did not return, prompting his friends to search for him.

CCTV footage revealed that Megharaj had locked himself in the washroom. When the pub staff forced the door open, they found him collapsed and lifeless. A case of unnatural death has been filed on a complaint from the deceased's brother, with the ultimate cause pending post-mortem results.

