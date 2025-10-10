Left Menu

Calls for Justice: The Untold Story Behind IPS Officer's Tragic End

Congress MP Varun Chaudhry is seeking a judicial inquiry into the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, alleging caste discrimination by senior officers. A memorandum was submitted to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, urging suitable actions against those responsible and highlighting discrepancies in the FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:18 IST
Calls for Justice: The Untold Story Behind IPS Officer's Tragic End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Congress MP Varun Chaudhry has demanded a judicial probe into the tragic suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, claiming deep-rooted caste discrimination within the police department.

Accompanied by Punjab MLA Amit Rattan, Chaudhry met with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to express serious concerns and to submit a memorandum seeking a probe led by a sitting high court judge.

This ordeal, highlighting systemic biases, sparked a nationwide conversation on caste-based discrimination, with activists and citizens alike calling for justice for the late officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Statehood Dilemma: Norway's Recognition of Palestine Creates Legal Limbo for Stateless

Statehood Dilemma: Norway's Recognition of Palestine Creates Legal Limbo for...

 Global
2
Supreme Court Balances Indian Football's Future amidst AIFF Constitution Debate

Supreme Court Balances Indian Football's Future amidst AIFF Constitution Deb...

 India
3
UK and India Strengthen Defence Ties with Strategic Discussions in Mumbai

UK and India Strengthen Defence Ties with Strategic Discussions in Mumbai

 India
4
Ceasefire Respite: Displaced Gazans Return Amid Ruins

Ceasefire Respite: Displaced Gazans Return Amid Ruins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025