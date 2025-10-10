Calls for Justice: The Untold Story Behind IPS Officer's Tragic End
Congress MP Varun Chaudhry is seeking a judicial inquiry into the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, alleging caste discrimination by senior officers. A memorandum was submitted to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, urging suitable actions against those responsible and highlighting discrepancies in the FIR.
In a significant political move, Congress MP Varun Chaudhry has demanded a judicial probe into the tragic suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, claiming deep-rooted caste discrimination within the police department.
Accompanied by Punjab MLA Amit Rattan, Chaudhry met with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to express serious concerns and to submit a memorandum seeking a probe led by a sitting high court judge.
This ordeal, highlighting systemic biases, sparked a nationwide conversation on caste-based discrimination, with activists and citizens alike calling for justice for the late officer.
