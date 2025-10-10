Calls for Justice: The Untold Story Behind IPS Officer's Tragic End

In a significant political move, Congress MP Varun Chaudhry has demanded a judicial probe into the tragic suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, claiming deep-rooted caste discrimination within the police department.

Accompanied by Punjab MLA Amit Rattan, Chaudhry met with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to express serious concerns and to submit a memorandum seeking a probe led by a sitting high court judge.

This ordeal, highlighting systemic biases, sparked a nationwide conversation on caste-based discrimination, with activists and citizens alike calling for justice for the late officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)