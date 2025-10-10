Left Menu

Court Cautions Social Media Users on Responsible Posting

The Delhi High Court cautions social media users to exercise careful consideration when posting online, as content can easily reach and influence a wide audience. The remarks were made during the bail hearing of actor Ajaz Khan, accused of making offensive social media comments. The court stressed the importance of responsible speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:46 IST
The Delhi High Court has issued a pointed warning to social media users, emphasizing the necessity of exercising caution when uploading content on the Internet. This advisory is particularly directed at individuals with substantial influence and large followings.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja underscored that while the Constitution's Article 19 guarantees freedom of speech, this freedom is bounded by reasonable restrictions, especially when content veers into insult or incitement, potentially violating others' right to dignity.

The remarks were made during the bail proceedings of actor Ajaz Khan, accused of making sexually explicit remarks online. The court highlighted that influential figures like Khan and YouTuber Harsh Beniwal need to be cautious, as their posts can significantly impact their audiences.

