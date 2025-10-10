Swedish Court Acquits Vardari in High-Profile Rapper Murder Case
The Swedish Court of Appeal acquitted Fatjam Vardari of accessory to murder charges related to the 2024 killing of rapper C.Gambino. The initial conviction had sentenced Vardari to 12 years and six months, but the appeal found insufficient evidence of involvement. The case involves Sweden's ongoing gang violence issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:07 IST
In a significant legal development, the Swedish Court of Appeal acquitted Fatjam Vardari, 21, of accessory to murder charges related to the 2024 killing of the anonymous rapper known as C.Gambino.
The late artist, who kept his identity hidden, fell victim to a suspected gang-related attack in Gothenburg. Vardari, previously sentenced to 12 years and six months, had his conviction overturned due to insufficient evidence.
Despite this acquittal, the convictions for Hassan Rabeie and Vide Atterstam remain in place, illustrating the challenges Swedish authorities face in tackling persistent gang-related violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement