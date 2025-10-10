Burkina Faso Stands Firm Against US Deportation Proposal

Burkina Faso has firmly rejected a proposal from the Trump administration to accept non-citizen deportees from the United States. The West African nation viewed the offer as contrary to its values of dignity, as articulated by its military ruler, Capt. Ibrahim Traore.

The refusal came shortly after the US Embassy in Ouagadougou halted most visa services, redirecting applicants to Togo without explanation. Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore suggests this might be a "pressure tactic," emphasizing Burkina Faso's stance as a "land of dignity, not deportation."

The Trump administration's controversial third-country deportation program has seen agreements with several African nations, sparking protests. Human Rights Watch reports financial incentives offered as part of these secretive deals, including $5.1 million for Eswatini and $7.5 million for Rwanda for migration management.

(With inputs from agencies.)