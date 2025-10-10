Left Menu

Allegations of Misconduct in Ayurveda: BJP Leader's Brother Arrested

Ram Kumar Bindal, brother of the Himachal Pradesh BJP chief and a traditional medicine practitioner, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman during a medical consultation. The BJP claims the case is politically driven. Investigations are ongoing, with evidence collected by forensic teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ram Kumar Bindal, the brother of Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, was arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman under the guise of a medical examination. The incident reportedly occurred on October 7 when the woman sought Ayurvedic treatment in Solan.

The woman's complaint, filed on October 8, accuses the 78-year-old traditional medicine practitioner of assaulting her during the examination. The BJP has called the case a 'politically motivated mischievous act.' Police Superintendent Gaurav Singh confirmed the ongoing investigation.

Forensic teams have gathered evidence, and further inquiries are being conducted. The police have charged Ram Kumar under Sections 64 and 68 of the BNS, and he was detained by authorities on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

