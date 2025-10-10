Mehbooba Mufti Urges for Land Rights in Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, announced her party's full backing for the National Conference government's efforts to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir's land, jobs, and resources. She emphasized the urgency of legislative action on land rights, despite the ongoing wait for the restoration of statehood.

Mufti proposed the Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill, set for discussion in the Legislative Assembly. Her party, open to alternative proposals, aims to secure land holdings for individuals and institutions with longstanding possession. Mufti urged the government to act swiftly to prevent further insecurity among the region's residents.

Expressing confidence in the Supreme Court's future decision on statehood, Mufti highlighted the importance of dialogue over violence, citing the recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as a profound lesson for global leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)