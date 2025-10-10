National Archives Showcases “Sushasan aur Abhilekh 2025” Linking Records to Reform

The National Archives of India (NAI) inaugurated a landmark exhibition titled “Sushasan aur Abhilekh 2025” at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, as part of the Good Governance Month celebrations. The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture & Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who emphasized the intrinsic connection between good governance and archival preservation.

The event marks a renewed national focus on transparency, accountability, and digital transformation in public administration through systematic record-keeping. The exhibition will remain open to the public till October 12, 2025, and is also available for online viewing through the NAI’s official website: https://nationalarchives.nic.in/sausaasana-aura-abhailaekha-2025.

Bridging Governance and History

In his inaugural address, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored the centrality of archives in governance and policy continuity. He observed that robust documentation practices not only preserve history but also ensure transparency and institutional memory in administration.

“Good governance begins with good record-keeping. The preservation and accessibility of public documents form the foundation of a transparent and accountable democracy,” the Minister said.

He commended the National Archives of India for its pioneering role in implementing one of the world’s largest digitization initiatives, which has already digitized over 15 crore pages of public records. This monumental effort, he said, demonstrates India’s commitment to open governance and digital empowerment under the Government’s “Digital India” and “Swachh Bharat” missions.

A Curated Journey Through India’s Governance Legacy

The exhibition “Sushasan aur Abhilekh 2025” presents an immaculately curated collection of rare documents, photographs, treaties, and administrative records, offering a deep insight into India’s administrative evolution from colonial times to the present day.

Between 2021 and 2025, more than 75,500 historically significant records were reviewed and transferred to the National Archives, marking a milestone in strengthening India’s archival infrastructure and reinforcing the country’s commitment to preserving institutional memory for future generations.

The displayed materials illustrate how India’s governance systems have evolved to balance innovation with accountability. Exhibits also showcase the Government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and transparency by integrating archival management within the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan framework, promoting both cleanliness and administrative efficiency.

Ministry Contributions and Historical Highlights

The exhibition brought together contributions from a range of Union Ministries and Departments, including the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, among others. Each ministry contributed documents that reflect its institutional milestones, administrative reforms, and contributions to India’s development story.

Key highlights include:

The introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by the Election Commission of India , a defining step in modernizing electoral governance.

The promotion of General S.H.F.J. Manekshaw to the rank of Field Marshal , symbolizing military leadership and national pride.

Archival records related to Panchayati Raj reforms , Vijay Diwas commemorations , and internal security policies from the Ministry of Home Affairs .

Diplomatic records reflecting India’s early years of foreign policy formulation under the Ministry of External Affairs.

Through these exhibits, visitors can trace how policy frameworks, administrative decisions, and national events have collectively shaped India’s governance narrative.

Honouring Visionary Leaders: Vajpayee and Kalam

A special section of the exhibition is dedicated to two visionary statesmen—Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam—whose legacies continue to inspire India’s democratic and developmental journey.

Archival documents and photographs showcase their leadership in advancing governance reforms, digital transformation, and youth empowerment. From Vajpayee’s emphasis on inclusive growth and infrastructure expansion to Kalam’s advocacy for science-driven national development, the exhibits pay homage to their enduring contributions toward nation-building.

“These archival records serve not only as historical artifacts but as living reminders of leadership that combined integrity, innovation, and inclusivity,” Shri Shekhawat noted.

The National Archives: Guardian of India’s Documentary Heritage

Established in 1891, the National Archives of India serves as the custodian of over 34 crore pages of public records, representing more than a century of India’s administrative and social evolution. Its collection includes rare manuscripts, legislative records, treaties, census reports, maps, and correspondences that chronicle the country’s governance journey from colonial administration to modern democracy.

In recent years, the NAI has launched multiple modernization initiatives, including:

Digitization of archival records for wider public access.

Online archival catalogues and digital exhibitions for researchers and citizens.

Preservation of Born Digital Records , ensuring continuity in the age of e-governance.

Enhanced collaboration with state archives and international institutions for knowledge exchange.

Leadership Speaks: Strengthening Collaboration and Innovation

At the inaugural ceremony, Shri Sanjay Rastogi, Director General of NAI, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the Archives’ progressive modernization efforts, including new preservation technologies and digital accessibility projects.

Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, emphasized the need for greater cooperation between national and state archives to create a unified archival framework and promote international collaborations in heritage documentation.

Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, underscored the importance of preserving Born Digital Records and integrating archival management with data governance frameworks to ensure long-term accountability.

“The preservation of digital and physical records is not just an administrative requirement—it is a duty to future generations,” Shri Srinivas stated.

Preserving the Past, Powering the Future

The “Sushasan aur Abhilekh 2025” exhibition serves as a symbolic bridge between India’s administrative past and its digital future. By combining historical archives with modern governance narratives, it demonstrates how preservation, transparency, and technology can work hand in hand to uphold democratic values.

Through this initiative, the National Archives of India reaffirms its commitment to Good Governance, Digital India, and Swachh Bharat, ensuring that the nation’s documentary heritage continues to inform policymaking, citizen awareness, and research.

“Archival preservation is governance in continuity—it safeguards the nation’s institutional memory and ensures that history remains an active partner in shaping the future,” Shri Shekhawat remarked.

The exhibition stands as both a celebration of India’s archival legacy and a call to action for policymakers, historians, and citizens alike to protect and value public records as integral instruments of democracy.