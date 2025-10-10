Dr. Jitendra Singh Inaugurates Gene Therapy Symposium and Psychiatry Ward at CMC Vellore

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today virtually inaugurated the 10th Annual “Cell and Gene Therapy” Symposium at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, organized by the Centre for Stem Cell Research (CSCR) and supported by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India. He also inaugurated a new 42-bed Medium-Cost Private Ward in the Department of Psychiatry, marking a significant expansion of CMC’s healthcare infrastructure.

The twin inaugurations — one advancing the frontier of cutting-edge gene therapy research and the other expanding affordable mental health care — reflect India’s integrated vision of accessible, inclusive, and innovation-driven healthcare.

A Decade of Progress in Cell and Gene Therapy

Addressing the symposium, Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded the Centre for Stem Cell Research (CSCR) for achieving a historic breakthrough — India’s first-in-human gene therapy trial for Hemophilia A, a life-threatening inherited bleeding disorder caused by the deficiency of clotting Factor VIII.

The CSCR trial, which used lentiviral vectors instead of the more commonly used adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors, represents a scientific and clinical milestone. Unlike conventional gene therapies that exclude many patients with pre-existing AAV immunity, CSCR’s innovative lentiviral approach expands eligibility and ensures sustained expression of Factor VIII, eliminating bleeding episodes during follow-up.

“This is not just a scientific milestone—it is a transformative step toward affordable and accessible gene therapy for India and other low- and middle-income countries,” Dr. Jitendra Singh said.

The Minister commended the collaborative efforts of CSCR, the Department of Biotechnology, and inStem Bengaluru, describing them as exemplary models of translational research that bridge bench-to-bedside innovation.

India’s Advancing Leadership in Biotechnology

Dr. Singh highlighted that CSCR, as a translational unit of inStem (Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine), Bengaluru, is now preparing for the next phase of clinical development. Technologies developed for genetic disorders such as hemoglobinopathies, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease are being transferred to commercial partners for broader application.

He also noted that CSCR is developing a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant haplobank of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) under the Global Alliance for iPSC Therapies (GAiT) initiative, positioning India as a global player in personalized regenerative medicine.

“India’s biotechnology sector has entered an era of global competitiveness. Our researchers are driving innovations that combine scientific excellence with affordability,” the Minister said.

He further pointed to DBT’s ongoing efforts in scaling biotechnology innovation through policies such as:

The BioE3 Policy for enabling entrepreneurship, enterprise, and education;

The BIRAC public–private partnership model , which nurtures startups and industry collaboration;

The establishment of the National Research Foundation (NRF) , with 70% non-government funding ; and

The creation of a ₹1 lakh crore R&D fund to catalyse private sector participation.

India’s Rapidly Expanding Bioeconomy

Dr. Singh underscored India’s remarkable progress in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, calling it a key driver of the nation’s growth under “India@2047.”

India’s bioeconomy , which was valued at $10 billion in 2014 , has now grown to $170 billion , with projections to reach $300 billion by 2030 .

India ranks 3rd in Asia-Pacific and 12th globally in biomanufacturing .

Pharma exports , currently valued at $27.8 billion , are expected to cross $30 billion this year.

The medical technology sector , valued at $12 billion , is expanding at a 15–20% annual rate , projected to reach $50 billion by 2030 .

The number of biotech startups has surged from just 50 in 2014 to over 11,000 today, making India one of the world’s fastest-growing biotech ecosystems.

“India’s biotechnology ecosystem reflects our transformation into a science-led, innovation-powered economy. These achievements are not isolated—they are the result of sustained policy reform, industry partnerships, and scientific excellence,” Dr. Singh emphasized.

He highlighted that Gross Expenditure on R&D (GERD) has more than doubled, rising from ₹60,000 crore to ₹1.27 lakh crore, while the DBT budget has increased from ₹1,500 crore to nearly ₹7,000 crore. Over 55% of patents are now filed by Indian residents, reflecting India’s deepening research capacity.

Breakthroughs in Indian Biotechnology

The Minister also applauded DBT-supported innovations that have positioned India among the global leaders in biotechnology, including:

The world’s first DNA vaccine for COVID-19 ;

The indigenously developed HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention;

The antibiotic “Nephetrovacine”, a novel breakthrough for drug-resistant infections.

“These achievements underscore how India’s biotechnology sector is not only serving national needs but contributing to global health,” Dr. Singh said.

CMC’s New 42-Bed Medium-Cost Psychiatry Ward

In addition to the symposium, Dr. Jitendra Singh virtually inaugurated CMC’s new 42-bed Medium-Cost Private Ward in the Department of Psychiatry, which builds on CMC’s historic commitment to mental health care, dating back to the 1950s.

The newly constructed ward is designed to meet modern safety standards and expand patient access across socioeconomic groups. It bridges the gap between the fully subsidized Annexe Ward, the partly subsidized Low-Cost Private Ward, and the premium Private Ward, whose revenues sustain the others.

“This new ward addresses an urgent need to modernize existing facilities and expand access to quality psychiatric care. It combines affordability with excellence, offering a compassionate, family-inclusive environment,” Dr. Singh said.

He noted that the facility reflects India’s evolving approach to mental health, one that integrates clinical care, community outreach, and social inclusion.

“Affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare—whether physical or mental—is essential for building a self-reliant India,” he added.

India’s Vision for Science-Driven Healthcare

Placing these achievements in the national context, Dr Singh emphasized that India’s success in healthcare innovation and biomanufacturing reflects the synergy between scientific advancement and social equity. He reiterated the government’s vision to ensure that innovation benefits every section of society, aligning with the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas.

He said that as India progresses toward India@2047, institutions like CMC Vellore and CSCR are leading the way by combining frontline research, world-class infrastructure, and patient-centric care.