Free Speech Triumph: Overturned Koran Burning Conviction

Hamit Coskun's conviction for setting fire to a Koran outside London's Turkish consulate was overturned, marking a victory for free speech. Initially fined for a religiously aggravated offence, his appeal succeeded as the court found the protest was not criminal, emphasizing free speech’s right to offend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:06 IST
In a landmark decision, Hamit Coskun's conviction for a religiously aggravated public order offence was overturned, sparking celebrations among free speech advocates. Coskun had been initially fined for setting a Koran alight and shouting anti-Islamic sentiments outside the Turkish consulate in London earlier this year.

The reversal at Southwark Crown Court underscored the importance of the right to political dissent. Stephen Evans of the National Secular Society, which backed Coskun's case, stated that while the protest's nature need not be condoned, its legality should be recognized, highlighting the crucial role of free speech.

The appeal court determined prosecutors did not adequately prove Coskun's actions were disorderly or distressing. This decision underscores the legal protection for offensive or shocking speech, even when challenging religious beliefs, serving as a significant affirmation of free expression rights.

