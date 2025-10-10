India Elevates Kabul Diplomatic Mission Amid Revived Ties
India upgrades its technical mission in Kabul to an embassy, signaling a warming of diplomatic ties with Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed development projects and security concerns with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, underscoring shared challenges and economic collaboration between the two nations.
In a significant diplomatic move, India announced the upgrade of its technical mission in Kabul to an official embassy, marking a turning point in its diplomatic approach towards Afghanistan. This decision came amid India's ongoing negotiations with the Taliban administration, which took control in August 2021.
During discussions with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the bilateral commitment to combat terrorism and foster development. Their talks highlighted India's renewed focus on sustaining development projects and enhancing trade and commerce through initiatives like the India-Afghanistan air freight corridor.
In addition to diplomatic developments, the Afghan minister extended an invitation for Indian investment in Afghanistan's mining sector. Both nations recognized the importance of economic collaboration for regional stability, reaffirming each other's territorial respect and commitment to peace and mutual prosperity.
