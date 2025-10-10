Tragic End: Elderly Couple's Final Journey to Ganga

An elderly couple from Aligarh tragically died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in the Ramghat area of Bulandshahr on Friday, as confirmed by local police.

The victims, Pooran Singh, aged 72, and his wife Chameli Devi, aged 70, were from Mohammadpur Badhera village in Atrauli tehsil. The couple was known to have frequent domestic disputes.

On Friday morning, they traveled to Ramghat to take a dip in the sacred Ganga River. It was there that they ingested food laced with poison. Singh passed away on the scene, and Devi succumbed while being transported to the hospital.

