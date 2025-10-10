Left Menu

Tragic End: Elderly Couple's Final Journey to Ganga

An elderly couple from Aligarh, identified as Pooran Singh and Chameli Devi, died after consuming a poisonous substance in Ramghat, Bulandshahr. The couple, from Mohammadpur Badhera, had frequent domestic disputes. They went to the Ganga River, where they ate poisoned food. Singh died at the scene, while Devi died en route to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:26 IST
Tragic End: Elderly Couple's Final Journey to Ganga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple from Aligarh tragically died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in the Ramghat area of Bulandshahr on Friday, as confirmed by local police.

The victims, Pooran Singh, aged 72, and his wife Chameli Devi, aged 70, were from Mohammadpur Badhera village in Atrauli tehsil. The couple was known to have frequent domestic disputes.

On Friday morning, they traveled to Ramghat to take a dip in the sacred Ganga River. It was there that they ingested food laced with poison. Singh passed away on the scene, and Devi succumbed while being transported to the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

 India
2
Crime Branch Takes Over High-Profile Ghaywal Gang Case

Crime Branch Takes Over High-Profile Ghaywal Gang Case

 India
3
Delhi's Green Construction: Mandating Recycled C-D Waste Utilization

Delhi's Green Construction: Mandating Recycled C-D Waste Utilization

 India
4
Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025