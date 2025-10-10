Left Menu

Denmark Bolsters Arctic Defense Amid U.S. Pressure

Denmark will invest $4.26 billion to enhance its military presence in the Arctic, addressing criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump about Greenland's defense capabilities. Denmark also plans to purchase 16 additional F-35 fighter jets to support its defense strategy.

In a move to strengthen its military stance, Denmark announced a substantial investment of 27.4 billion Danish crowns to bolster its Arctic defense capabilities, particularly around the strategic Greenland region. This decision follows U.S. President Donald Trump's criticisms concerning Greenland's defense shortcomings.

Trump has argued for greater U.S. control over Greenland, citing its strategic importance to the U.S. military and as a key location for the ballistic missile early-warning system, given its geographical positioning as the shortest route between Europe and North America.

Despite U.S. interests, both the Danish and Greenland governments remain resolute against ceding the territory. However, Denmark has recognized a gap in its military presence in the region and aims to address it with the deployment of additional F-35 fighter jets, as confirmed by Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

