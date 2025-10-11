Palestinian Factions Stand Firm on Gaza Governance
Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine have rejected foreign guardianship over Gaza, emphasizing that its governance is an internal Palestinian issue. They have expressed openness to Arab and international involvement in Gaza's reconstruction.
In a recent statement, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine firmly rejected any form of foreign guardianship over Gaza, asserting that managing the territory is strictly an internal matter for Palestinians.
Despite their strong stance on governance, the groups indicated their willingness to accept assistance from Arab and international entities towards reconstructing the war-torn enclave.
The factions' declaration underscores tensions surrounding Gaza's authority, while also highlighting an openness to international collaboration under specific terms.
