Chief Minister M K Stalin's Virtual Gram Sabha Addresses in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, plans to make a virtual address to gram sabha meetings throughout the state on Saturday. This engagement will include interactive sessions with the public and elected representatives.

During these gram sabha meetings, participants will discuss and adopt resolutions for renaming streets, roads, and public places to remove caste-based names with denigrating meanings. The meetings will also prioritize three key necessities for each area's development.

Scheduled to involve 12,480 village panchayats, the meetings will start at 11 AM, and the Chief Minister will deliver his special address via video conference to various districts such as Chengelpet, Tenkasi, and Coimbatore. These sessions were initially planned for October 2 but were postponed to October 11 due to the Saraswathi/Ayudha puja holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)