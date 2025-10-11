Pentagon Launches Counter-Narcotics Task Force in Latin America

The Pentagon announced a new counter-narcotics joint task force in Latin America on Friday, intensifying military operations that have sparked legal debates. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed the initiative aims "to crush the cartels, stop the poison, and keep America safe."

So far, operations have targeted suspected drug boats in the Caribbean, with the U.S. military destroying four vessels and resulting in 21 fatalities. It remains uncertain if additional authorities have been granted to U.S. troops, as President Donald Trump considers action against drug sites in Venezuela.

Critics, including Democratic lawmakers, question the legality of the attacks and the choice of military rather than the Coast Guard for maritime law enforcement, with concerns about the legal rationale for lethal actions. Trump's designation of the situation as a "non-international armed conflict" has further fueled the debate.