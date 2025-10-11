Luigi Mangione Faces Legal Battle Over High-Stakes Charges

In a high-profile legal skirmish, lawyers representing Luigi Mangione urged a New York federal judge to dismiss several criminal charges against him, including the one charge that could see him face the death penalty. The charges stem from the assassination of UnitedHealthcare's CEO last December.

The defense filed papers in Manhattan's federal court, asserting Mangione's rights were violated during his arrest without proper procedure. They claimed he wasn't read his Miranda rights and his backpack, containing a gun and ammunition, was searched without a warrant.

As the case unfolds, it has ignited a debate on security protocols for corporate leaders and amplified criticism of the healthcare insurance sector. The courtroom drama continues to draw national attention amid claims of injustice and procedural missteps.