Medical Student's Trauma in Durgapur: A Shocking Incident Unfolds

A medical college student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified men in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. The incident occurred near her college in Durgapur, prompting an investigation. Her family has filed a complaint, and authorities are collecting evidence as the student receives medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A medical student from Odisha has reportedly been gang-raped by unidentified assailants in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, according to police reports on Saturday.

The attack took place outside the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night, where the second-year student was said to be dining with a friend. Her family's account suggests the attackers took advantage of her being alone.

In response to a complaint filed by the victim's family, local authorities have launched an investigation. The National Commission for Women is intervening, while the state's health department has requested a report from the implicated college.

(With inputs from agencies.)

