Medical Student's Trauma in Durgapur: A Shocking Incident Unfolds

A medical student from Odisha has reportedly been gang-raped by unidentified assailants in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, according to police reports on Saturday.

The attack took place outside the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night, where the second-year student was said to be dining with a friend. Her family's account suggests the attackers took advantage of her being alone.

In response to a complaint filed by the victim's family, local authorities have launched an investigation. The National Commission for Women is intervening, while the state's health department has requested a report from the implicated college.

